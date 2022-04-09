Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 3,585,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,297. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.