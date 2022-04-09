Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,510. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

