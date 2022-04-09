Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.04 million and the highest is $29.46 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $23.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $145.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $148.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 186,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,840. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

