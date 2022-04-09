Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $2.27. SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,740%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE SM opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

