Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce $551.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $553.32 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 274,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 1,548,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,356. The company has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

