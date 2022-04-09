Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $60.38

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. 1,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

