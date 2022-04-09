Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $11.88

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. 114,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.