Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.36

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.82 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

