Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $333.40

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.29. 2,427,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a one year low of $229.03 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.