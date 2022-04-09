Analysts Set Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price at $17.82

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
