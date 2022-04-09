Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $16.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

