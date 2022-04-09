Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,593.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,219.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,509.81. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
