Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 560,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,724. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.