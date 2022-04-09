Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 171.31

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.92 ($2.24).

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129.28 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 209,837,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,866,953. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.60. The stock has a market cap of £36.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.56.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

