Analyzing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $453.60 million 7.23 $330.40 million $2.23 10.67 Video River Networks $1.63 million 4.80 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 73.39% 35.20% 6.85% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

