Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Anaplan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 1,256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

