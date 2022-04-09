Andritz AG (ADRZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 28th

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

ADRZY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADRZY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

