AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

ANGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

