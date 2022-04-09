Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3,075.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,523.00.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

