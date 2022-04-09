Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 15,344,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,672,044. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

