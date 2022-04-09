Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.23.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $21,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

