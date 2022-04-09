Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $590.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $520.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $353.53 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.31 and its 200 day moving average is $439.03.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.