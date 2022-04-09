Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $590.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $520.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $353.53 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.31 and its 200 day moving average is $439.03.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

