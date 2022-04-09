Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,814,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 147,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,312,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $336.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.69.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

