ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.14 or 0.07572489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,328.70 or 0.99633123 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

