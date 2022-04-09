Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

