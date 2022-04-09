Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.94. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 844 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

