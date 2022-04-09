Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $795,776.17 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $795,776.17 and approximately $300,243.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00005685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00196200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00388977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

