Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. 286,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,104. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

