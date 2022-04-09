Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.17.

Aptinyx stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

