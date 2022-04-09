Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Aramark by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 58,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

