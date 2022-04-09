Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

