Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $37.73

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $35.11. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.