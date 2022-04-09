Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 200,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

