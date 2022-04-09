Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,344,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

