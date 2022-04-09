argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $323.82

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $323.82, but opened at $334.04. argenx shares last traded at $334.37, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.57 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

