Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $28.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.
AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of AIP stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $27.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
