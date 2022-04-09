Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.94.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $183.19 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

