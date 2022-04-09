ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.51

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 16085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,040 ($39.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,628.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

