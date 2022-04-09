Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 210,467 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 452.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.12% of CEVA worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,569.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

