Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Materion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

