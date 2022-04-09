Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $9,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

