Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 314.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,897 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.