Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Middleby by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $147.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.