Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 325.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,499 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Century Aluminum by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

