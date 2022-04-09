Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 671.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

VOYA opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

