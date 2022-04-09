Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.