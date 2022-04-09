Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1,360.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.77 and a 52 week high of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.