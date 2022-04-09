Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.