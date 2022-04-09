Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of TravelCenters of America worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. StockNews.com started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.