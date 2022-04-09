Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 104,127 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 715.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

